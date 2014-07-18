RPT-Autoliv Q2 profit just below forecast, lifts sales outlook

BRIEF-Southern Co announces regular qtrly dividend of $0.58/share, up 2 pct over prior qtr
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
(Repeats without changes to cover additional alert)
STOCKHOLM, July 18 Auto safety gear maker Autoliv posted second quarter earnings just below market expectations on Friday but raised its forecast for like-for-like sales growth this year while maintaining its outlook for a steady operating margin.
Operating profit at Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of safety gear such as seat belts and airbags, fell to $139 million from a year ago $194 million to miss a mean forecast for $145 million in a Reuters poll.
The profit decline was mainly due to previously flagged costs of around $70 million related to the settlements of class action lawsuits in the United States. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm, editing by Mia Shanley)
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc may be required to provide passengers a way to tip their drivers, despite its longstanding resistance, if a plan by New York City's taxi regulator is implemented.