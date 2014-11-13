Automakers agree on measures to secure data generated by cars

| BOSTON
BOSTON Nov 13 Two U.S.-based groups
representing some of the world's biggest automakers have agreed
on privacy standards for securing vast quantities of data
generated by the dozens of tiny computers and tracking systems
used in modern vehicles.
"Automakers pledge to provide protections for sensitive
information that goes beyond similar principles in other
industry sectors," Mitch Bainwol, chief executive officer of the
Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, said in a statement.
The alliance joined with the Association of Global
Automakers to release a 13-page document describing steps
carmakers will take to preserve customer privacy.
It said they will provide notices of privacy practices,
including describing when they will share data with government
authorities.
A key privacy issue the alliance cited is technology and
services that track vehicle locations - such as navigation
services, the location of lost or stolen cars, and automatic
crash notification to call for assistance.
Senator Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, said
automakers should allow customers to opt out of having their
data collected.
"The principles do not provide consumers with a choice
whether sensitive information is collected in the first place,"
he said.
Automakers that support the effort include BMW,
Fiat Chrysler Automobile's Chrysler Group, Ford Motor
Co, General Motors, Honda Motor Co,
Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors, Mazda Motor
Corp, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi
Motors, Nissan Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp
and Volkswagen AG.
Some cybersecurity experts are calling for more scrutiny of
the ways hackers could access onboard vehicle computer systems,
which manage everything from engines and brakes to air
conditioning and windshield wipers. They fear it is only a
matter of time before hackers might break into wireless networks
on cars to exploit software glitches and other vulnerabilities
to try to harm drivers.
A non-profit group of security researchers known as "I am
the Cavalry" earlier this year sent an open letter to auto
company CEOs asking them to implement basic guidelines to defend
cars from cyber attacks.
Josh Corman, the group's co-founder, said: "What they are
bringing up is necessary but insufficient," he said. "I love my
privacy. But I want to be alive to enjoy it."
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Leslie Adler)