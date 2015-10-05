Traders questioned as NY probe of automated FX heats up

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 5 New York's banking regulator has
questioned dozens of traders and executives at Credit Suisse
Group AG, Barclays, Deutsche Bank
and other banks about whether their electronic foreign exchange
trading platforms were rigged, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
The interviews, which have taken place over recent months,
provide evidence the latest probe of major banks over foreign
exchange rate manipulation is heating up. The questioning has
been conducted by lawyers at New York's Department of Financial
Services.
A spokesperson for the New York banking regulator declined
to comment. Representatives of Credit Suisse, Barclays and
Deutsche had no immediate comment.
Seven banks have already paid over $10 billion to
authorities in the U.S. and Europe for failing to stop traders
on the spot market from trying to rig foreign exchange rates,
with some pleading guilty to criminal charges.
But, while spot trading probes were resolved, investigations
of possible currency manipulation through electronic platforms
continued.
Barclays' consent order with New York in May resolved its
attempts to manipulate spot trading to benefit its positions,
for instance, but explicitly did not release claims concerning
electronic systems used in FX trading.
New York has been investigating whether Barclays and
Deutsche Bank used algorithms on their trading platforms to
front-run or otherwise manipulate foreign exchange rates since
last year, sources have told Reuters.
New York also sent subpoenas to Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas
, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Societe Generale
, sources have told Reuters. nL4N0VK61V
People familiar with the probe have described a latency
period between the time an offer is floated and accepted, and
questioned whether banks were gaming clients during that time.
The U.S. Department of Justice has a parallel electronic
trading probe.
A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment on the
status of that probe.
In May, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co,
Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland Plc pleaded guilty
to conspiring to manipulate the price of U.S. dollars and euros
exchanged in the spot trading market.
UBS AG pleaded guilty a different charge in
connection with the probe, and Bank of America Corp was
fined but avoided a guilty plea in connection with its traders'
actions.
Together, the banks were hit with penalties of nearly $6
billion, on top of fines of $4.3 billion levied by Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority and other regulators against six
banks, including HSBC Holdings Plc, in November.
