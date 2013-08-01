UPDATE 1-Payroll processor ADP forecasts full-year results below estimates

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
* Sees full-year earnings/share $3.12-$3.18 vs est $3.18
* Sees revenue $12.10 bln vs est $12.13 bln
Aug 1 Payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc forecast full-year results below analysts' estimates after reporting lower-than-expected quarterly earnings as expenses rose.
ADP said it expects earnings per share to increase by 8-10 percent in the year ending June 2014. This equates to earnings of $3.12 to $3.18 per share.
The company expects revenue to grow about 7 percent to $12.10 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $3.18 per share on revenue of $12.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"I remain cautious as economic growth in the U.S. continues to lag historic levels, and the economic landscape across Continental Europe is still soft," Chief Executive Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement.
Net earnings from continuing operations fell to $227 million, or 47 cents per share, in the quarter ended June from $256.2 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 55 cents per share from continuing operations.
Total revenue climbed 7 percent to $2.81 billion, helped by an improving U.S. jobs market.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 57 cents per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.
Total expenses rose about 9 percent to $2.47 billion.
ADP shares, which have gained about 7 percent in the last three months, closed at $72.09 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.