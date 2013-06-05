Rush to lightweight cars boosts adhesive makers

* Carmakers using lighter materials unsuitable for welding
* Suppliers eye growth in specialist, custom-made adhesives
* Audi says amount of glue used in its cars to rise 50 pct
By Andreas Cremer and Victoria Bryan
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 5 From Pritt stick in
school bags to Audi sports cars, adhesives have come a long way
since natural gums and resins, and new high-tech variations are
currently top of the list for carmakers as they seek ways to
make cars lighter and tougher.
For auto suppliers like Henkel, PPG and
Atlas Copco, providing tailor-made adhesives that can
absorb the shock of a crash and reduce rattles allows them to
push for higher prices - and make more profits.
Stricter emissions rules in major markets mean cars have to
become more fuel-efficient and less polluting, which in most
cases means they will have to be lighter than last year's
average weight of 1,400 kg.
Companies like VW, Daimler, and PSA
Peugeot Citroen are therefore using more aluminium and
exotic composites, which cannot be welded together but have to
be glued with adhesives that will not lose their strength and
can hold together parts even at top speeds and high pressure.
That puts industrial adhesives - made up of chemicals like
the polyolefins that are used in Croc shoes and tennis racket
strings - at the top of carmakers' shopping lists.
"Those who can demonstrate that their glue has something
different to offer, and that it can be easily integrated into
production processes, will achieve good margins," said Fabrice
Roghe, a partner specialising in industrial goods at Boston
Consulting Group in Dusseldorf.
Henkel, the world's largest maker of adhesives, is selling
off divisions that deal with simpler industrial glues to focus
on more complex and specialist products used on cars, airplanes
or mobile phones.
The margin for its adhesive technologies division stood at
16.5 percent in the first quarter, outperforming the group as a
whole, which had a margin of 14.9 percent.
NEW IDEAS
Although European car sales are this year headed for a sixth
straight annual decline as government austerity and persistent
unemployment hurt demand, global auto sales may surge 28 percent
to 102 million cars by 2018, fuelled by growth in Asia and North
America, according to research firm IHS Automotive.
The 2-3 billion-euro ($2.6 billion-$3.9 billion) market for
automotive adhesives currently accounts for less than 10 percent
of the global adhesives market, but industry experts forecast
the amount of glue used in an average car may grow by at least a
third over the next 5-10 years, from around 15 kg now.
As well as sealants that fill in tiny gaps in the various
joints of a car, stronger structural adhesives can now be used
to hold together and stiffen load-bearing parts and components
like doors, bumpers and struts.
Audi's $147,700 top-of-the-line R8, for example, is in large
part fastened by advanced structural adhesives which have also
been developed to withstand racetrack vibrations and fierce
heat.
"We don't buy glues off the peg but work very closely
together with manufacturers on complex specific adhesive
applications," said Michael Zuern, head of materials engineering
at Mercedes-Benz at Mercedes-Benz.
Sweden's Atlas Copco entered the auto adhesives segment in
2011 through the acquisition of German company SCA-Schucker.
"It's one of the product areas with the strongest growth
since it's driven by new techniques all the time, and the car
makers' new ideas," said Mats Rahmstrom, head of the group's
business area Industrial Technique.
LOSING WEIGHT
"Adding power makes you faster on the straights, subtracting
weight makes you faster everywhere," Colin Chapman, founder of
Lotus cars, used to say.
But whereas it was once the preserve of race cars,
lightweight is becoming more mainstream. Producers like Alcoa
expect to more than triple sales of aluminium sheet to
carmakers by 2015 as they opt for that over steel for doors,
bumpers and cylinder heads.
Bernd Mlekusch, head of technology development at Audi, said
the proliferation of lightweight composites may cause the amount
of glue used in an Audi vehicle, which is often illustrated by
carmakers in the total length of bonding substance used rather
than weight, to swell to a length of 150 metres in coming years
from 100 metres currently.
Because adhesive bonding increases the stiffness of the body
shell, the vehicle can better absorb bumps and in-car noise is
dampened, Mercedes' Zuern told Reuters. It also makes for better
handling and helps absorb the impact of a crash.
GM's new CTS sedan uses 118 metres of structural
adhesives, more than the length of a soccer field, helping to
make the vehicle 40 percent stiffer than its predecessor.
Using aluminium for the doors of the CTS shaves 25 kg off
the weight of the car, GM said.
Andrew Christie, a product manager at PPG's engineered
material solutions division in Germany, said there were
fracture-toughened adhesives on the market which could absorb
the energy of an impact far more efficiently than standard
adhesives or even spot welds.
"One of the key things to surviving a crash is that the
structure should absorb the impact and not you or I," he said.
Still, adhesives aren't without flaws.
In 2010, Fiat's Ferrari brand recalled 1,248 458
Italia supercar models after determining that a special adhesive
used to attach a heat shield inside the wheel-arch was prone to
melting and had caused several cars to burst into flames.
Ferrari subsequently replaced the glued sections of the
heat-shield with metal rivets.
Carmakers and adhesive suppliers work with research
institutes like Fraunhofer in Germany to see how they can cure
glues at lower temperatures and make sure they can be dispensed
accurately by robots.
"Initially, automakers didn't have the courage to admit that
certain parts and sectors of the car require bonding. That's
well and truly over now," said Manfred Peschka, an expert on
adhesives at Fraunhofer's facility in Bremen.