AutoNation new vehicle sales rise 28 pct in August

Sept 5 AutoNation Inc, the No. 1 U.S. auto retail group, said new vehicle sales to retail customers rose 28 percent in August.

The company said sales in its import segment jumped 42 percent to 12,530 units while domestic sales rose 20 percent to 6,961 units.

It said total new vehicle sales rose to 23,213 units.

