AutoNation new vehicle sales rise 28 pct in August

MOVES-SocGen, eVestment, Marketaxess
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Sept 5 AutoNation Inc, the No. 1 U.S. auto retail group, said new vehicle sales to retail customers rose 28 percent in August.
The company said sales in its import segment jumped 42 percent to 12,530 units while domestic sales rose 20 percent to 6,961 units.
It said total new vehicle sales rose to 23,213 units.
Feb 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Kona grill inc says for 2017, have targeted only three restaurant openings compared to eight in 2016
* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.10, revenue view $5.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S