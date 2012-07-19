UPDATE 4-AutoNation profit rises on strong new-car demand

July 19 AutoNation Inc, the No. 1 U.S.
auto retail group, reported a better-than-expected
second-quarter profit on Thursday on robust demand for new
vehicles.
The company also reiterated that it expected new car sales
in the U.S. to hit mid-14 million vehicles this year.
"We continued to see a strong new vehicle selling
environment in the second quarter, supported by genuine
replacement demand, a healthy credit environment, and
accelerated product offerings," AutoNation Chief Executive
Officer Mike Jackson said.
AutoNation's shares initially rose as much as 2.8 percent,
but analysts said a desire to take some of the profits realized
on the stock's run-up led to a subsequent decline of 3.4 percent
to $40.99 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares had risen
almost 40 percent so far this year through Wednesday.
Jackson said the U.S housing market had bottomed out, but
employment still needed to recover. However, there was pent-up
demand for new cars, with the average age of vehicles on the
road at about 11 years.
Net income rose to $78.6 million, or 64 cents a share, from
$71.9 million, or 48 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, AutoNation earned 66 cents a
share, topping the 59 cents expected by analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue grew 17 percent to $3.9 billion, above the $3.77
billion Wall Street estimate. Sales of new cars and trucks rose
29 percent, while AutoNation said the industry increased 15
percent.
AutoNation's board also authorized the repurchase of up to
$250 million of its outstanding shares, raising the available
level it can still buy back to about $368 million. During the
second quarter, the company repurchased 3.7 million shares for
an aggregate purchase price of $126.2 million.