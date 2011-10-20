UPDATE 3-AutoNation posts stronger-than-expected profit

* Q3 EPS 48 cents vs Street view 47 cents
* Revenue $3.51 bln vs Street view $3.43 bln
* Industry US new-car sales to improve in Q4
* Board OKs $250 mln more in stock buybacks
(Adds CEO comments, DETROIT dateline)
DETROIT, Oct 20 AutoNation Inc (AN.N), the No.
1 U.S. auto retail group, posted a stronger-than-expected
quarterly profit on Thursday, as it rang up higher selling
prices for its new and used vehicles.
AutoNation Chief Executive Officer Mike Jackson also said
he still expected industrywide U.S. sales of new vehicles to
continue to improve in the fourth quarter to an annual selling
rate of more than 13 million vehicles.
In September, Jackson predicted U.S. auto sales would
accelerate the last three months of the year and rise in each
of the next two years. [ID:nS1E78L27W]
Jackson said U.S. banks seem well capitalized to avoid any
potential problems that could arise from the European debt
crisis.
"I worry about everything, but the only thing that would
throw the auto recovery off track would be if there's some
event that substantially affects the availability of credit for
our customers," he said in a telephone interview. "It's
unlikely that it's going to come to that."
Jackson added the challenges in the markets will only
affect the pace of the U.S. recovery, not derail it. "We are
looking at several years of growth in automotive," he said.
AutoNation's net income in the third quarter rose 24
percent to $70.7 million, or 48 cents a share, compared with
$56.9 million, or 38 cents a share, a year earlier. That was a
penny better than what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S had expected.
Jackson credited the ability to raise vehicle prices as
inventories, especially on Japanese models, shrank due to the
impact of the Japan earthquake in March. He acknowledged that
as supplies improve in the fourth quarter, profit margins will
decline.
Revenue in the third quarter increased 7 percent to $3.51
billion, above the $3.43 billion analysts had expected.
Revenue per vehicle sold rose almost 6 percent on new
models and 3.4 percent on used ones, and gross profit jumped 23
percent to almost $2,500 per new vehicle sold.
New-vehicle sales on a unit basis fell 2 percent at stores
open a year due to the Japan earthquake impact.
Honda (7267.T), Toyota (7203.T) and Nissan (7201.T)
combined accounted for about 41 percent of sales through the
first nine months of the year, down from more than 45 percent
last year. U.S. domestic automaker brands have accounted for 34
percent of sales so far this year.
AutoNation also said on Thursday that its board authorized
the buyback of up to an additional $250 million worth of the
company's common shares. With the increased program, AutoNation
as of Wednesday had about $316 million to spend on such
buybacks.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Derek Caney)