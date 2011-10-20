UPDATE 3-AutoNation posts stronger-than-expected profit

* Q3 EPS 48 cents vs Street view 47 cents

* Revenue $3.51 bln vs Street view $3.43 bln

* Industry US new-car sales to improve in Q4

* Board OKs $250 mln more in stock buybacks (Adds CEO comments, DETROIT dateline)

DETROIT, Oct 20 AutoNation Inc (AN.N), the No. 1 U.S. auto retail group, posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as it rang up higher selling prices for its new and used vehicles.

AutoNation Chief Executive Officer Mike Jackson also said he still expected industrywide U.S. sales of new vehicles to continue to improve in the fourth quarter to an annual selling rate of more than 13 million vehicles.

In September, Jackson predicted U.S. auto sales would accelerate the last three months of the year and rise in each of the next two years. [ID:nS1E78L27W]

Jackson said U.S. banks seem well capitalized to avoid any potential problems that could arise from the European debt crisis.

"I worry about everything, but the only thing that would throw the auto recovery off track would be if there's some event that substantially affects the availability of credit for our customers," he said in a telephone interview. "It's unlikely that it's going to come to that."

Jackson added the challenges in the markets will only affect the pace of the U.S. recovery, not derail it. "We are looking at several years of growth in automotive," he said.

AutoNation's net income in the third quarter rose 24 percent to $70.7 million, or 48 cents a share, compared with $56.9 million, or 38 cents a share, a year earlier. That was a penny better than what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.

Jackson credited the ability to raise vehicle prices as inventories, especially on Japanese models, shrank due to the impact of the Japan earthquake in March. He acknowledged that as supplies improve in the fourth quarter, profit margins will decline.

Revenue in the third quarter increased 7 percent to $3.51 billion, above the $3.43 billion analysts had expected.

Revenue per vehicle sold rose almost 6 percent on new models and 3.4 percent on used ones, and gross profit jumped 23 percent to almost $2,500 per new vehicle sold.

New-vehicle sales on a unit basis fell 2 percent at stores open a year due to the Japan earthquake impact.

Honda (7267.T), Toyota (7203.T) and Nissan (7201.T) combined accounted for about 41 percent of sales through the first nine months of the year, down from more than 45 percent last year. U.S. domestic automaker brands have accounted for 34 percent of sales so far this year.

AutoNation also said on Thursday that its board authorized the buyback of up to an additional $250 million worth of the company's common shares. With the increased program, AutoNation as of Wednesday had about $316 million to spend on such buybacks. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Derek Caney)