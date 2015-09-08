AutoNation says it won't sell cars that need safety repairs

| Sept 8
Sept 8 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S.
auto retailer, said on Tuesday it will not sell any new or used
vehicle that has an unrepaired safety defect, in a move that
could boost costs but also deflect pressure from consumers,
lawmakers and regulators.
The announcement comes after a record-setting run of safety
recalls in the United States over the past two years.
Consumer groups and members of Congress have stepped up
calls for legislation to forbid auto dealers from selling new or
used vehicles that have been recalled for safety defects, but
have not been fixed.
The new policy at AutoNation expands on earlier actions by
Chief Executive Mike Jackson to stop sales of vehicles covered
by certain recalls until defective parts were replaced.
AutoNation said its policy would apply to all 293 U.S. stores
and cover wholesale and retail transactions.
"A blanket commitment not to sell vehicles subject to a
safety recall is not without cost," the company said, because
parts may not be available and cars could be held longer in
inventory. The company did not give an estimate of the potential
cost of the new policy.
Customers may still trade in vehicles that have not had
repairs required under a recall, the company said.
What to do with used vehicles subject to safety recalls is a
thorny problem for U.S. auto dealers, particularly those that
lack a franchise to sell new vehicles. A Chevrolet that needs
work under a safety recall, for instance, can usually only get
that repair at a Chevrolet dealership, which can in turn collect
payment for the repair from General Motors Co, which owns
that brand.
AutoNation has new vehicle franchises for 35 major
automotive brands, and can get reimbursement for recall repairs
from most major automakers that operate in the United States.
Used car-only retailers, such as CarMax Inc, face
obstacles getting recall repairs for vehicles they have for
sale. CarMax, based in Richmond, Virginia, said in a statement
last month that its sales associates will help customers
identify recall repairs needed on a vehicle sold at one of the
company's stores.
But CarMax said the "current recall system is based on the
manufacturer's relationship with its dealers and registered
vehicle owners, and not with independent used auto retailers,
like CarMax."
(Reporting By Joseph White; Editing by Tom Brown)