AutoNation earnings beat Wall Street estimates on strong sales

Jan 31 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S.
auto dealer group, said strong new vehicle sales boosted its
fourth-quarter net income by 20 percent and revenue by 13
percent.
AutoNation reported fourth quarter net income of $83.2
million, or 67 cents per share, versus $69.4 million, or 49
cents per share a year ago. Fourth-quarter revenue was $4.17
billion, up from $3.68 billion a year before.
Excluding one-time items, AutoNation's earnings per share of
67 cents beat analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
expectations of 64 cents.
For the full year 2012, AutoNation posted net income of
$316.4 million, compared with $281.4 million in 2011.
New-vehicle sales in the fourth quarter rose 19 percent to
$2.48 billion.