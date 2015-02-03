REFILE-AutoNation posts strong profit, still sees U.S. industry sales above 17 mln in '15

BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
DETROIT Feb 3 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealer group, on Tuesday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and said it still expected U.S. industry new-vehicle sales in 2015 to top 17 million for only the third time in history.
Net income in the fourth quarter rose almost 7 percent to $116.7 million, or $1.02 a share, from $109.4 million, or 89 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected 91 cents a share.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $5.05 billion, topping the $4.92 billion analysts had expected. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.