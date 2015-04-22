AutoNation posts stronger-than-expected quarterly profit

DETROIT, April 22 AutoNation Inc, the
largest U.S. auto dealer group, on Wednesday posted
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit as sales for both new
and used vehicles rose.
CEO Mike Jackson said he continues to expect U.S. industry
new-vehicle sales this year to exceed 17 million sales. That
would be the third time the sector has topped that level,
joining 2000 and 2001.
Net income in the first quarter rose to $111.5 million, or
97 cents a share, compared with $95.1 million, or 78 cents a
share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S had expected 89 cents.
Revenue at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company rose
13 percent to $4.94 billion, above the $4.84 billion analysts
had expected.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit Editing by W Simon)