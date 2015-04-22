UPDATE 2-AutoNation 1st-qtr profit tops estimates in 'Goldilocks period'

(Adds analyst' comments, updates stock action)

By Ben Klayman

DETROIT, April 22 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealer group, on Wednesday posted stronger-than-expected quarterly profit as sales for both new and used vehicles rose.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Jackson said he continues to expect U.S. industry new vehicle sales this year to exceed 17 million. That would be the third time the sector has topped that level after hitting that mark in 2000 and 2001.

"It's a Goldilocks period where you have this unbelievable alignment," he said in an interview. "We have genuine demand based on the (high) age of vehicles in America, 11.5 years now, unbelievable new products from the manufacturers, great financing available and gasoline at, who would have thought it, $2.50 a gallon."

Jackson said he expects U.S. gas prices to remain below $3 a gallon for the year.

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker said strong demand and gross profit margins helped the company more than offset its increased spending related to digital initiatives.

"While expectations were high coming into the quarter, we believe AutoNation did well enough to keep the bulls interested," Shanker said in a research note.

Net income in the first quarter rose to $111.5 million, or 97 cents a share, from $95.1 million, or 78 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected 89 cents.

Revenue at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company rose 13 percent to $4.94 billion, above the $4.84 billion analysts estimated.

Retail sales volume of new vehicles increased 10 percent, and 9 percent on a same-store basis. Retail used vehicle sales volume rose 12 percent, and 11 percent on a same-store basis.

By segment, income rose 24 percent for U.S. brands, 15 percent for imports and 13 percent for premium luxury brands.

"All parts of the business were operating with a very high rate of growth," ITG Investment Research senior analyst John Tomlinson said. "It's really hard to find too much to complain about in the quarter."

Shares of AutoNation were up 1.1 percent at $65.67 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by W Simon, Jeffrey Benkoe)