AutoNation reports record quarter as vehicle sales boom

Oct 28 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealership chain, said Wednesday net income from continuing operations rose to a quarterly record, reflecting strong growth in vehicle sales and service business.

The Ft. Lauderdale, Fla company said net income from continuing operations rose to $119 million, or $1.05 a share, from $107 million, or 90 cents a share a year earlier. Revenues rose 9 per cent to $5.4 billion. The latest results met Wall Street expectations.

AutoNation also confirmed it had purchased the 12-store Allen Samuels Auto Group dealership chain in Texas, and said the deal would add about $800 million in annual revenue.

