AutoNation quarterly profit rises

DETROIT, April 25 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto retail chain, on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net profit as revenue increased slightly.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company reported a first-quarter net profit of $98.1 million or 97 cents per share, up 2 percent from $95.9 million or 89 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of 91 cents.

(Reporting By Nick Carey)