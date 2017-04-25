AutoNation quarterly profit rises

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
DETROIT, April 25 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto retail chain, on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net profit as revenue increased slightly.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company reported a first-quarter net profit of $98.1 million or 97 cents per share, up 2 percent from $95.9 million or 89 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of 91 cents.
(Reporting By Nick Carey)
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.