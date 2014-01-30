版本:
AutoNation handily beats Street Q4 earnings expectations

Jan 30 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. automobile dealer group, sped by Wall Street earnings expectations on Thursday on robust sales of luxury cars like Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

AutoNation showed net income of $109.4 million, or 89 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, versus $83.2 million, or 67 cents per share a year ago. Analysts expected 76 cents per share, according to a survey by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was $4.52 billion, which missed analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion, but beat year-ago results of $4.17 billion. AutoNation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
