UPDATE 2-AutoNation profit misses expectations, shares drop

(Adds share fall in premarket)
DETROIT, July 17 AutoNation Inc, the
largest U.S. auto dealer group, reported second-quarter net
income from continuing operations of 83 cents per share, missing
analysts' expectations of 87 cents, and sending shares of the
company lower in premarket trading.
The company said on Thursday net income per share was also
83 cents a share, up 14 percent from a year ago on stronger new
vehicle sales.
Second-quarter revenue was $4.79 billion, as analysts
expected, and up 8 percent from $4.43 billion a year ago.
"During the second quarter, we saw continued strength in
auto industry sales, as the auto credit environment remained
strong and consumers continued to benefit from the outstanding
vehicle quality and selection available today" compared to a few
years ago, said Mike Jackson, AutoNation chief executive.
Jackson told the cable network CNBC that the company missed
analyst expectations by four cents per share because Wall Street
underestimated the amount of investment it would spend in the
quarter on its online presence.
In the first quarter, AutoNation said that it would spend
$100 million over the next several years on its "digital
capabilities."
Shares of the company were down 4.6 percent at $58.02 in
premarket trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)