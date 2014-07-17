UPDATE 2-AutoNation profit misses expectations, shares drop

(Adds share fall in premarket)

DETROIT, July 17 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealer group, reported second-quarter net income from continuing operations of 83 cents per share, missing analysts' expectations of 87 cents, and sending shares of the company lower in premarket trading.

The company said on Thursday net income per share was also 83 cents a share, up 14 percent from a year ago on stronger new vehicle sales.

Second-quarter revenue was $4.79 billion, as analysts expected, and up 8 percent from $4.43 billion a year ago.

"During the second quarter, we saw continued strength in auto industry sales, as the auto credit environment remained strong and consumers continued to benefit from the outstanding vehicle quality and selection available today" compared to a few years ago, said Mike Jackson, AutoNation chief executive.

Jackson told the cable network CNBC that the company missed analyst expectations by four cents per share because Wall Street underestimated the amount of investment it would spend in the quarter on its online presence.

In the first quarter, AutoNation said that it would spend $100 million over the next several years on its "digital capabilities."

Shares of the company were down 4.6 percent at $58.02 in premarket trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)