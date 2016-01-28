UPDATE 3-AutoNation will cut new vehicle orders -CEO

(Adds CEO comments on new vehicle orders, inventories, costs.)
By Joseph White
Jan 28 AutoNation Inc Chief Executive
Mike Jackson told Reuters on Thursday the U.S. auto retailer
will cut new vehicle orders as part of a push to reduce its
stocks of unsold vehicles by 10 to 15 percent this year.
Jackson said AutoNation's inventories of unsold vehicles are
13 percent higher than a year ago, and contributed to the No. 1
U.S. auto retailer's weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter
results.
"In a growing market you can be aggressive," Jackson said in
an interview. "Once you hit a plateau you have to bring those
inventories into line. We have changed our forward orders" for
new vehicles.
AutoNation earlier on Thursday reported net income of 87
cents a share, down from $1.02 a share a year earlier. Revenues
rose nearly 6 percent in the quarter to $5.34 billion, but
steeper price cuts, particularly for luxury models and smaller
cars, hurt profits, the company said.
Jackson has pressured automakers to hold vehicle production
and inventories in check before, using his platform as head of
the largest U.S. auto dealership chain with 342 new vehicle
franchises.
With gasoline prices low, truck and sport utility vehicle
sales remain strong, Jackson said. But demand for smaller, Asian
brand cars is weak. Luxury vehicle demand was also weaker than
AutoNation expected in the fourth quarter, Jackson said. Profits
from the chain's luxury brand stores fell by 10 percent from a
year earlier, he said.
Falling sales in Texas, where low oil prices have hurt the
state's petroleum industry, also dragged on AutoNation's
performance, the company said.
AutoNation shares tumbled 7.1 percent to $40.93 in morning
trading on the results, which fell short of analysts'
expectations.
Jackson said the company will move to cut marketing and
staffing costs in addition to cutting vehicle orders and
managing down inventory.
U.S. car and light truck sales should stay at relatively
strong levels in excess of 17 million vehicles for 2016, Jackson
said. However, he said the second half of this year could be
more difficult than the first half. AutoNation will push to
reduce inventories during the first half of the year, he said.
(Reporting By Joseph White, additional reporting by Yashaswini
Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)