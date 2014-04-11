CORRECTED-China's Alibaba to buy AutoNavi

BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say the deal values AutoNavi at $1.5 bln)
April 11 Chinese digital mapping and navigation firm AutoNavi Holdings Ltd agreed to be acquired by e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N in a deal valuing the company at about $1.5 billion.
AutoNavi said the company's shareholders will receive $5.25 per ordinary share, or $21 per American Depositary Share. The offer represents a premium of 4.7 percent to AutoNavi's closing price on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
Alibaba, which owns 28 percent of AutoNavi, offered to buy the company in February to expand its product offerings to better compete with rivals Tencent Holdings Ltd and Baidu Inc, as China's biggest internet firms continue to chase growth by buying online businesses. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.