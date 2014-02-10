CORRECTED-Alibaba offers to take AutoNavi private

BRIEF-UBS CEO: considering multiple spots for post-Brexit EU hub
* CFO says expects wealth management cross-border outflows to continue this year at same level as last year, with peak in Q4
(Corrects paragraph 2 to say deal value is $1.58 billion, not $1.45 billion)
Feb 10 Chinese digital mapping and navigation firm AutoNavi Holdings Ltd said it had received an offer to be taken private by major shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N.
Alibaba has offered to buy the 72 percent of AutoNavi that it does not already own for $21 per American depository share, valuing the company at $1.58 billion.
The offer represents a premium of 27 percent to AutoNavi's Friday close of $16.54 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* CFO says expects wealth management cross-border outflows to continue this year at same level as last year, with peak in Q4
FRANKFURT, April 28 Germany's Merck KGaA , the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for flat screens, cautioned that its dominance of that market could erode over time, making the case for more investments into newer OLED display technologies.
* ASML has today filed suits in Japan, both on its own and jointly with its strategic partner Zeiss