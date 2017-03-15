版本:
Uber has until April 7 to respond to Waymo preliminary injunction bid -judge

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15 A federal judge on Tuesday extended the deadline for Uber to respond to a motion filed by Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous car unit, for a preliminary injunction in a high-stakes trade secrets case.

Uber will now have until April 7 instead of March 24 to respond, U.S. District Judge William Alsup wrote in an order.

Waymo sued Uber and its autonomous trucking unit, Otto, last month, alleging trade secrets theft. (Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Chris Reese)
