CalPERS urges judge to reject settlement in HP/Autonomy case

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 The California Public
Employees' Retirement System has asked a U.S. judge to reject a
proposed settlement between Hewlett-Packard Co and
shareholders over the computing giant's botched acquisition of
Autonomy Plc.
In a letter toU.S. District Judge Charles Breyer dated
Tuesday, CalPERS said the proposed civil settlement would leave
shareholders "in the dark" on the amount of fees plaintiff
attorneys would recover.
HP announced a $8.8 billion writedown in November 2012, just
over one year after buying Autonomy, and linked more than $5
billion to accounting fraud and inflated financials by Autonomy
executives. The British company and its executives have denied
any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)