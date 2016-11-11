Ex-Autonomy CFO indicted in U.S., accused of deceiving HP

Nov 11 The former chief financial officer of
Autonomy has been indicted on U.S. charges that he engaged in a
fraudulent scheme to deceive investors and Hewlett Packard
about his software company's true performance ahead of
its sale in 2011.
Sushovan Hussain, a UK resident who was Autonomy's CFO at
the time of its $11 billion acquisition by HP, was charged in an
indictment filed on Thursday in federal court in San Francisco
with conspiracy and wire fraud.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)