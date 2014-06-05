Former Takata executive indicted for auto parts price fixing

WASHINGTON, June 5 A former executive of Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp was indicted on Wednesday for conspiring to fix the prices of seat belts sold to car makers.

Takata is one of 27 companies that have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty after investigations in the United States and elsewhere led to price-fixing cases.

These related to more than 30 auto parts, including radiators, windshield wipers, air-conditioning systems, power window motors and power steering components. Thirty-five people have been charged in the sprawling scandal.

Gikou Nakajima, a former director of Takata's customer relations division, was indicted in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division.

He faces charges that he conspired to fix the prices of seat belts sold to Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Company Ltd, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd, Mazda Motor Corp and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, which makes Subaru cars.

A spokesman for Takata did not immediately respond for a request for comment. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)