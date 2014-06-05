RPT-UPDATE 1-Ex-Takata executive indicted in U.S. for auto parts price fixing

(Adds comment from Takata)
WASHINGTON, June 5 A former executive of
Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp was indicted on
Wednesday for conspiring to fix the prices of seat belts sold to
car makers.
Takata in October 2013 became one of the 27 companies that
have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty after
investigations into the fixing of prices of auto parts in the
United States.
These investigations involved more than 30 auto parts,
including radiators, windshield wipers, air-conditioning
systems, power window motors and power steering components.
Thirty-five people have been charged in the sprawling scandal.
Gikou Nakajima, a former director of Takata's customer
relations division, was indicted in U.S. District Court in
Michigan.
He faces charges that he conspired to fix the prices of seat
belts sold to Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Company
Ltd, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Mazda Motor Corp
and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, which makes
Subaru vehicles.
"The company regrets the indictment of Mr. Nakajima," said
Alby Berman, a Takata spokesman. Berman said that Takata would
continue to cooperate with the U.S. Justice Department probe.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Cynthia Osterman and G
Crosse)