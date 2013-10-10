Battery maker A123 names new CEO, reorganizes

DETROIT Oct 10 Electric car battery maker A123
Systems LLC named a new chief executive and outlined its
structure as it moves forward after being purchased in
bankruptcy by a Chinese company.
The maker of lithium-ion batteries used in electric cars has
named Jason Forcier as CEO and a member of the company's board,
overseeing all battery and transportation business, product
development and manufacturing globally. He had been president of
A123's auto business.
A123 filed for bankruptcy last October due to
weaker-than-expected demand for hybrid vehicles and technical
problems, and the auto-related assets were purchased for $257
million in January by China's largest auto parts maker, Wanxiang
Group.
A123, which had been run by board members Pin Ni, president
of Wanxiang America, and Tom Corcoran, announced the move on
Wednesday.
The company had received a $249 million grant from the U.S.
government as part of a clean energy program to build
manufacturing facilities in Michigan. About half the money was
never released.
A123 makes batteries for BMW hybrid 3- and
5-Series cars, and General Motors Co's all-electric
Chevrolet Spark. China's SAIC Motor Corp is also a
customer.
Forcier said in January that with Wanxiang's backing, A123
would invest in areas where it sees growth, including batteries
for hybrid and microhybrid vehicles. While the auto business was
expected to make up half of the company's sales this year, the
electric grid unit was expected to become its largest business
within the next several years.
Forcier also said in January that A123 hoped to leverage its
ties to Wanxiang into more business in China, where it operates
through a joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.
Under the reorganization, the company said the
transportation business retains the A123 Systems brand and Ed
Kopkowski was named president of the group. Mujeeb Ijaz was
appointed president of A123 Venture Technologies, which operates
the company's research arm.
The board also oversees A123 Energy Solutions, which is the
business unit focused on grid energy storage and commercial
applications, the company said. Bud Collins remains president of
that business.
The executive team of A123 will be headquartered at the
company's Livonia, Michigan, facility, the company said.