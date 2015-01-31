U.S. regulators say 2.1 million vehicles recalled over air bag fault

METALS-Potential supply disruptions fuel copper's rise to 3-week high
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds closing prices)
Jan 31 Some 2.1 million vehicles produced by Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Honda Motor Co are being recalled to fix a potentially defective chip that could cause air bags to deploy inadvertently, U.S. federal vehicle safety regulators said Saturday.
The vehicles were subject to three earlier recalls, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement that "a small number of vehicles" fixed under those earlier actions had experienced inadvertent air bag deployments. (Reporting By Joe White)
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds closing prices)
SAO PAULO, May 2 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA reported a sharp drop in profit on Tuesday as its revenue was hurt by a big seasonal dip in deliveries and a delayed satellite launch, sending its share price down by more than 3 percent.
May 2 T-Mobile US Inc said on Tuesday it plans to begin rolling out a fifth-generation network (5G) in the United States in 2019, helped by the airwaves it bought in the U.S. government's spectrum auction last month.