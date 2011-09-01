WRAPUP 1-Japan car sales plunge in August while Korea gains

* Japan overall vehicle sales down 22 pct; Honda falls 49
pct
* Strong overseas growth supports S.Korea's Hyundai, Kia
* India's Maruti sales slide for 3rd consecutive month
By Chang-Ran Kim and Hyunjoo Jin
TOKYO/SEOUL, Sept 1 New vehicle sales in Japan
plunged by more than a fifth in August as production remained
disrupted from the March earthquake, while South Korean brands
kept growing thanks to solid gains overseas.
Excluding 660cc minivehicles, sales in Japan dropped 25.5
percent to 216,510 vehicles, marking the 12th consecutive month
of declines and the second-biggest fall on record for August,
the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Thursday.
The sharp decline came from difficult comparisons from a
year earlier, when consumers rushed to replace old cars and take
advantage of government subsidies before they expired last
September. Compared with August sales from 2009, sales grew 9.5
percent, an official said.
"It was the first time since the (March 11) disasters that
sales grew from 2009 levels, so there's a silver lining," said
Michiro Saito, general manager at the association. "Automakers
are planning to ramp up production from now on to make up for
the losses, so we'll see how that helps."
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp , which
started make-up production on Thursday, fell 22.7 percent.
Nissan Motor Co's sales, excluding minivehicles,
dropped 24.7 percent.
Honda Motor Co , the slowest to recover from the
supply disruptions, suffered the biggest decline, of 49 percent.
HYUNDAI, KIA STRETCH WINNING STREAK
South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors
stretched their current winning streak with
Hyundai's global sales climbing 5 percent, driven by strong
shipments from its overseas plants in China, India and the
United States.
Affiliate Kia saw its global sales jump 27 percent, although
domestic sales slipped.
Analysts said however, the Koreans may struggle to maintain
the momentum in the face of an uncertain global economy and
rising price competition from Japanese rivals.
Toyota last week unveiled its all-new Camry in the United
States, aiming to recover lost momentum with price cuts and a
high-powered ad campaign for America's best-selling car.
"The market expected solid sales for Hyundai and Kia for
August. What's important are their sales in the coming months,"
said Park In-woo, an analyst at LIG Investment & Securities.
"Hyundai and Kia have comfortably increased market shares
and profits, but competition will be tougher next year with new
model launches (by Japanese rivals)," he said.
Analysts are watching for U.S. sales data due later on
Thursday to gauge their resistance to rising competition.
MARUTI SUFFERS
In India, top carmaker Maruti Suzuki posted its
third consecutive drop in monthly sales as high interest rates
and rising vehicle prices deterred customers. Maruti's sales
fell 12.7 percent in August after a record 25 percent drop in
July.
An ongoing labour dispute at one of its factories also hit
sales for the month, Maruti said in a statement.
Earlier this week, Maruti halted production at its plant in
the northern Haryana state after it dismissed some workers and
asked all others to sign a "good conduct bond." The plant, which
produces about 1,200 cars a day, did not make any cars on Monday
and Tuesday and made just 60 cars on Wednesday.
Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp
, expects to post single-digit sales growth this fiscal
year, a far cry from the 25 percent rise last year.
Total car sales in India fell almost 16 percent in July,
marking the first drop in two-and-half years, as borrowing costs
rose following multiple rate hikes by the central bank.
(Additional reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Devidutta Tripathy
in New Delhi; Editing by Matt Driskill)