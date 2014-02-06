Aston Martin says no extra cost to expanded gas pedal recall

DETROIT Feb 6 Aston Martin said on Thursday its expanded recall of accelerator pedals in 17,590 sports cars would not result in a material added cost beyond its previous estimate of 1.5 million British pounds($2.45 million).

The British luxury sports carmaker announced the expanded recall on Wednesday after discovering a Chinese sub-supplier was using counterfeit plastic material in the pedals. This move replaced a recall announced last May and expanded in October.

Aston Martin said in a statement that it flagged the cost of the recall in late November. The figure does not include the potential cost of moving production of the pedal.

Aston Martin's owners include Italian private equity fund Investindustrial, Kuwait-based Adeem Investment and Prime Wagon. Germany's Daimler AG also has stake of less than 5 percent in the British automaker.