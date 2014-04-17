AutoNation posts higher profit despite severe winter weather

BRIEF-STATE STREET SAYS GLOBAL ETF AUM EXCEEDED $2 TRILLION AS OF JAN 31
* GLOBAL ETF ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION EXCEEDED U.S. $2 TRILLION AS OF JANUARY 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, April 17 AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. automobile dealer group, on Thursday posted a higher first-quarter profit despite the severe winter weather that slowed sales.
The company still expects the U.S. auto industry's new-vehicle sales this year to rise 3 to 5 percent, ending above 16 million, Chief Executive Mike Jackson said in a statement. Last year, the industry sold 15.6 million new cars and light trucks.
Jackson previously said business in the last 10 days of March was "simply phenomenal."
AutoNation's net income in the first quarter rose to $95.1 million, or 78 cents a share, compared with $83 million, or 67 a share, in the year earlier period.
Excluding one-time items, it earned 75 cents a share, two cents above what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.
Sales in the quarter rose 7 percent from last year to $4.36 billion, slightly above the $4.32 billion analysts had expected. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
April 27 Cannabis company MedMen said on Thursday Chris Leavy, former BlackRock Inc executive, joined the Los Angeles-based firm as co-chairman and a partner.
* FILES FOR POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2qbXhZE) Further company coverage: