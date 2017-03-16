REFILE-Car industry players diverge on timescale for self-driving cars

(Fixes spelling of CEO's name in paragraph 3 to Jen-Hsun Huang
By Georgina Prodhan
BERLIN, March 16 Carmakers and suppliers gave
widely differing timelines for the introduction of self-driving
vehicles on Thursday, showing the uncertainties surrounding the
technology as well as a split between cautious established
players and bullish new entrants.
Chipmaker Nvidia, facing direct competition with
the world's top chipmaker after Intel's $15 billion
deal to buy autonomous driving technology firm Mobileye
this week, gave the most optimistic predictions.
Chief Executive Jen-Hsun Huang forecast carmakers may speed
up their plans in the light of technological advances and that
fully self-driving cars could be on the road by 2025.
"Because of deep learning, because of AI (artificial
intelligence) computing, we've really supercharged our roadmap
to autonomous vehicles," he said in a keynote speech to the
Bosch Connected World conference in Berlin.
Germany's Bosch, however, the world's biggest
automotive supplier, gave a timetable as much as six years
longer to get to the final stage before fully autonomous
vehicles, and declined even to forecast when a totally
self-driving car might take to the streets.
Progress is fraught by issues including who is liable when a
self-driving car has an accident, bringing down the costs of
sensor technology and guarding against hacking.
"Of course, we still have to prove that an autonomous car
does better in driving and has less accidents than a human
being," Bosch CEO Volkmar Denner told a news conference.
Nvidia has applied its market-leading expertise in high-end
computer graphics to the intense visualisation and simulation
needs of autonomous cars, and has been working on artificial
intelligence - teaching computers to learn to write their own
software code - for a decade.
"No human could write enough code to capture the vast
diversity and complexity that we do so easily, called driving,"
said Huang.
Together with Bosch executives, Huang presented a prototype
AI on-board computer that is expected to go into production by
the beginning of the next decade. The computer will use Nvidia's
processing power to interpret data gathered by Bosch sensors.
DEGREES OF AUTONOMY
On the way to fully self-driving cars, levels of autonomy
have been defined, with most cars on the road today at level two
and Tesla ready to switch from level four to five -
full autonomy - as soon as it is permitted to do so.
Level three means drivers can turn away in well-understood
environments such as motorway driving but must be ready to take
back control, while level four means the automated system can
control the vehicle in most environments.
Independent technology analyst Richard Windsor wrote in a
note this week he doubted automakers would have autonomous
vehicles leaving factories by a typical self-imposed deadline of
2020, mainly because the liability issue was unresolved.
"This is good news for the automotive industry which is
notoriously slow to adapt to and implement new technology as it
will have more time to defend its position against the new
entrants," he wrote.
But Nvidia's Huang said he expected to have chips available
for level three automated driving by the end of this year and in
customers' cars on the road by the end of 2018, with level four
chips following the same pattern a year later.
That is at least a year ahead of the plans of most carmakers
that have an autonomous-driving strategy.
The head of autonomous driving at BMW told the
conference the luxury carmaker was on its way to deliver a level
three autonomous car in 2021, but could produce level four or
five autonomous cars in the same year.
"We believe we have the chance to make level three, level
four and level five doable," he said. He told Reuters the
decision on which levels to release would depend in part on the
market, and that cars with more autonomy might first be produced
in small batches for single fleets.
Bosch said it saw level three vehicles being released with
its on-board computer at the end of the decade, and level four
driving not before 2025.
Uber, Baidu and Google spin-off
Waymo are testing self-driving taxis, while carmakers including
Volvo, Audi and Ford expect to have level four
cars on the road by 2020 or 2021.
Nvidia's Huang predicted those plans would speed up: "In the
near future, you're going to see these schedules pull in."
