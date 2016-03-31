INSIGHT-Where's the lane? Self-driving cars confused by shabby U.S. roadways

* Bad lane markings confuse robot cars as automakers cry
foul
* Infrastructure shortfalls spur greater need for sensors
and maps
* Some cities begin to lay groundwork for autonomous
vehicles
By Alexandria Sage
LOS ANGELES, March 31 Volvo's North American
CEO, Lex Kerssemakers, lost his cool as the automaker's
semi-autonomous prototype sporadically refused to drive itself
during a press event at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
"It can't find the lane markings!" Kerssemakers griped to
Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was at the wheel. "You need to paint
the bloody roads here!"
Shoddy infrastructure has become a roadblock to the
development of self-driving cars, vexing engineers and adding
time and cost. Poor markings and uneven signage on the 3 million
miles of paved roads in the United States are forcing automakers
to develop more sophisticated sensors and maps to compensate,
industry executives say.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently called the mundane
issue of faded lane markings "crazy," complaining they confused
his semi-autonomous cars.
An estimated 65 percent of U.S. roads are in poor condition,
according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, with the
transportation infrastructure system rated 12th in the World
Economic Forum's 2014-2015 global competitiveness report.
Tesla, Volvo, Mercedes, Audi
and others are fielding vehicles that can drive on
highways, change lanes and park without human help. But they are
easily flummoxed by faded lane markers, damaged or noncompliant
signs or lights, and the many quirks of a roadway infrastructure
managed by thousands of state and local bureaucracies.
In other developed countries, greater standardization of
road signs and markings makes it easier for robot cars to
navigate. In the U.S., however, traffic lights can be aligned
vertically, horizontally or "dog-house" style in two columns.
Pavement markings use paint with different degrees of
reflectivity - or don't exist at all.
"If the lane fades, all hell breaks loose," said Christoph
Mertz, a research scientist at Carnegie Mellon University. "But
cars have to handle these weird circumstances and have three
different ways of doing things in case one fails."
MORE SENSORS, MORE COST
To make up for roadway aberrations, carmakers and their
suppliers are incorporating multiple sensors, maps and data into
their cars, all of which adds cost.
Mercedes says the "drive pilot" system found in its recently
unveiled luxury E Class 2017 sedans works even with no lane
markings. The system - which incorporates 23 sensors - takes
into account guard rails, barriers, and other cars to keep cars
in their lanes up to 84 miles (135km) per hour, under "suitable
circumstances."
Boston Consulting Group estimates that initial
semi-autonomous features add $4,000 to a car's price. It
estimated carmakers will have to spend more than $1 billion over
the next decade in research investment for even more
sophisticated autonomous features.
On a good road in daylight, cameras installed around a car
are sufficient to distinguish road lines, traffic lights and
signs. But without lane markings, the car needs more technology
to judge its position.
Enter radar and lidar, which send out radio waves or light
pulses to bounce off objects. The data sent back informs the car
about objects, their distance and velocity. Triangulating
between trees to the right, boulders to the left, and other
vehicles ahead, for instance, can give the car its bearings.
A host of companies - including Silicon Valley firms
Quanergy and Velodyne and international suppliers like
Paris-based Valeo - are vying to reduce the cost and
size of lidar from the bulky, $75,000 Velodyne version first
seen on the roof of Google's self-driving car.
In January, Quanergy unveiled a small $250 Lidar with no
moving parts. Automakers want the price to drop below $100 for
production vehicles, which Quanergy promises to do by 2018.
Sub-par roads are fueling efforts by companies such as
Germany's HERE and Dutch company TomTom to create
three dimensional maps that can provide the car's location on
the road within centimeters, said Chris Warrington, CEO of
mapping technology company GeoDigital.
Automakers are looking to pay $50-$60 per car for such maps,
which may be well below the actual price, said Warrington.
"We know they're coming, but they don't exist yet. That's
why lane markings are so important now," said Gary O'Brien,
director of advanced engineering for automotive supplier Delphi
Automotive Systems PLC.
O'Brien snaps photos of bad roads when he travels.
"Look at this, there are no lane markings at all!" O'Brien
said, showing a picture he took on a desert road in Bluff, Utah
where the demarcation between the road and ground is barely
visible.
"MAKE UP YOUR MIND!"
Some officials envision traffic signals that communicate
with cars at dangerous intersections and vehicles that can
signal each other their positions, direction and speed.
The U.S. Department of Transportation's "Smart City
Challenge," a competitive grant program, will offer up to $40
million this summer to help one city integrate new technologies,
which could include infrastructure for self-driving cars.
The Transportation Research Board, an independent group that
advises the government, plans to issue recommendations for
standardized lane markings for machine vision by 2017. By then,
several automakers say they plan to offer models with some form
of autonomous highway driving.
Paul Carlson, a research engineer focused on infrastructure
at Texas A&M University, said he gets calls from transportation
officials asking how to accommodate robot cars.
He tells them to aim for consistency: "Make up your mind,
people! Do you want your traffic lights vertical or horizontal?"
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage)