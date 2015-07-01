UPDATE 1-BMW manager: could imagine partnerships with IT firms

* BMW says regularly talks to telecoms, IT firms
MUNICH, July 1 BMW is open to building
cars for other companies such as Google or Apple
, the automaker's production chief said on Wednesday,
adding that there are currently no such talks.
"We live in a world of partnerships," Oliver Zipse said in
response to a question put to him at during a panel discussion
about whether BMW could imagine building a car for a software or
computer company such as Apple.
"We hold regular talks with companies from the
telecommunications and IT industry, including Apple, about
vehicle connectivity topics, BMW Connected Drive," Zipse added
in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"Car development and production are not the subject of these
talks."
