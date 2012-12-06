BMW recalls utility vehicles for steering issue

Dec 6 BMW of North America will recall 29,800 X5
utility vehicles with diesel engines to replace an engine part
that could break and cause a loss of power steering, federal
safety officials said Thursday.
The issue affects 2009-2012 BMW X5 35d models made from
Sept. 1, 2008, through Nov. 15, 2012, according to a report
released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
BMW of North America, a unit of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
, said the engine belt idler pulley bolt could loosen
and break over time, which in turn could cause an unexpected
loss of power steering and increase the risk of a crash.
The automaker has informed dealers and expects to begin
notifying customers in January. Dealers will replace the bolt
for free.