BMW recalls 176,000 gasoline four-cylinder vehicles worldwide

DETROIT Oct 30 BMW is recalling about 176,000
of its four-cylinder, gasoline-powered vehicles from model years
2012 to 2014 because of potential problems with the power
brakes, the company said.
The vehicles, because of insufficient lubrication to a
vacuum pump, can lose the power assistance in braking. The
driver can still stop the car in the event of a loss of power
braking, but it will take more force on the brake pedal, a BMW
U.S. spokesman said.
Models involved in the recall all have turbo-charged
four-cylinder, 2-liter engines that run on gasoline.
Models include the 320i, 328i, 320i xDrive, 328i xDrive
sedans from the 2012 to 2014 model years, as well as the 2014
328i xDrive Sports Wagon; model year 2012 and 2013 528i and 528i
xDrive sedans; 2013 and 2014 X1 sDrive28i and X1 xDrive28i
vehicles; and model year 2012 to 2014 X4 sDrive28i roadsters.
Of the total recall, 76,191 are in the United States, about
25,000 are in China, 9,376 in Canada, 6,841 in Germany, 2,738 in
Mexico and the rest in other countries, BMW said.
BMW sells many diesel-powered vehicles in Europe, which are
not subject to the recall.
BMW in the United States will notify customers in November
of the issue, and when a repair is expected to be ready in
December, it will tell owners to bring their vehicles in to
dealerships for fixing.