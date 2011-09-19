版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 20日 星期二 03:39 BJT

Brazil carmakers to invest more in plants-Anfavea

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Automakers are expected to increase investments in factories in Brazil, Cledorvino Belini, the president of the nation's automakers' association Anfavea, said on Monday, without elaborating.

Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).

(Reporting by Carolina Marcondes and Brad Haynes; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐