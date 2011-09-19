Brazil carmakers to invest more in plants-Anfavea

BRIEF-Technical Communications Corp qtrly loss per share $0.38
* Technical communications corporation reports results for the three months ended December 31, 2016
SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Automakers are expected to increase investments in factories in Brazil, Cledorvino Belini, the president of the nation's automakers' association Anfavea, said on Monday, without elaborating.
Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).
* New pacific reports financial results for the three and six months ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jetblue airways corp - jetblue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for month of january decreased approximately 8.5 percent year over year