Brazil carmakers to invest more in plants-Anfavea

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Automakers are expected to increase investments in factories in Brazil, Cledorvino Belini, the president of the nation's automakers' association Anfavea, said on Monday, without elaborating.

Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).

