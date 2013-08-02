Brazil car dealers cut 2013 forecast after sales cool in July

* Auto sales slowest in four months as weak economy weighs

* GM passes VW to take second place in cooling market

SAO PAULO Aug 2 Brazilian car dealerships on Friday cut their forecast for new vehicle sales this year after the pace of registrations fell in July to its lowest level in four months.

Sales of new cars, trucks and buses are likely to grow 1.53 percent in 2013, national dealership group Fenabrave said, down from its prior forecast of 2.95 percent.

The outlook confirmed that disappointing economic growth, fading consumer confidence and rising borrowing costs are dampening demand in the world's fourth-largest auto market.

Sales declined 6 percent in July from a year earlier to about 342,300 vehicles, Fenabrave said. Dealerships sold less than 15,000 vehicles per day in July for the first time since March.

Still, the industry expects to set a new annual sales record after President Dilma Rousseff extended tax breaks on locally made cars through the end of the year.

Brazilians bought 2.14 million new vehicles in the first seven months of 2013, up 2.9 percent from the same period of 2012.

Several of the world's biggest car makers have invested heavily in Brazilian factories, including Italy's Fiat SpA , Germany's Volkswagen AG, and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.

Those four automaker account for more than 70 percent of sales in Brazil's car market.

Fiat remained Brazil's top seller of cars and light trucks in July, with 67,170 new registrations, or 21 percent of the market. GM passed VW to take second place, selling 61,630 passenger vehicles, compared with the German automaker's 56,786 cars and light trucks. Ford sold 33,062 vehicles.