UPDATE 2-Brazil vehicle exports seen rising as local market cools

By Alberto Alerigi
SAO PAULO Aug 6 The pace of vehicle production
in Brazil slipped in July to the lowest daily rate in five
months as factories, facing sagging consumer confidence, scaled
back output, industry data showed on Tuesday.
Anfavea, the national automakers association, said
automobile production in Brazil fell 2.7 percent
from June, even though July had three additional work days.
Factories produced about 13,600 cars a day, the lowest rate
since February.
Exports rose 2.4 percent from June, Anfavea said. It revised
its 2013 export growth forecast to 20 percent, up from a prior
estimate for a 4.6 percent decline.
Brazil's currency, the real, has weakened over 10
percent so far this year as global investors lose confidence in
a sustained recovery in Latin America's largest economy. While
the drop has made Brazilian exports cheaper, the recent
improvement in car exports was mainly due to the better health
of other economies.
"The performance of our exports reflects an improvement
overseas, not that we are more competitive by ourselves," said
Anfavea President Luiz Yabiku Jr.
Disappointing economic growth, fading consumer confidence
and rising borrowing costs are dampening demand for cars in
Brazil.
Sales rose 7.4 percent in July from June but
dealerships sold less than 15,000 vehicles per day in July for
the first time since March. The daily production rate had
outpaced sales for four months, driving up inventories.
Still, the industry expects to set a new annual sales record
after President Dilma Rousseff extended tax breaks on locally
made cars through the end of the year. Yabiku Jr. said he was
confident sales and output would continue to grow next year,
even if the tax breaks are not extended further.
Automakers produced 312,300 cars and trucks in July, while
sales totaled 342,300 vehicles, according to data released by
Anfavea. Auto output had slumped 8 percent while sales rose 1
percent in the previous month.
Several of the world's biggest carmakers have invested
heavily in Brazilian factories, including Italy's Fiat SpA
, Germany's Volkswagen AG, and U.S.-based
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
The four automakers account for more than 70 percent of
sales in Brazil's car market.
Fiat remained Brazil's top seller of cars and light trucks
in July, with 67,170 new registrations, or 21 percent of the
market, according to data released last week. GM passed VW to
take second place, selling 61,630 passenger vehicles, compared
with the German automaker's 56,786 cars and light trucks. Ford
sold 33,062 vehicles.