UPDATE 1-Brazil auto output up in Aug though industry still limping

(Adds data on sales and production, context)
SAO PAULO, Sept 4 Automobile production in
Brazil rose in August, though the slight gain looks unlikely to
offset concerns over an industry crisis weighed by a sluggish
local economy, weak consumer confidence and falling exports.
Car and truck production rose 5.3 percent and
sales fell 7.6 percent from July, national
automakers' association Anfavea said on Thursday. Output dropped
22.4 percent from a year earlier, though, while sales slid 17.2
percent.
Brazil's auto industry, which makes up a fifth of the
country's manufacturing output, has slashed production this year
as sales lag. Anfavea on Thursday reiterated an earlier estimate
that production would drop by 10 percent in 2014 from the
previous year, while sales would fall 5.4 percent.
President Dilma Rousseff, who is seeking re-election next
month, kept the auto industry humming in recent years with tax
breaks and cheap credit, which has been pared back this year to
ease the federal government's strained budget.
In exchange for the stimulus, Rousseff asked that carmakers
maintain employment levels during a slowdown two years ago.
But the auto industry cut its workforce by nearly 5 percent
from January to July as domestic demand dried up.
A drop in exports have also weighed on the industry. In
August, exports fell 50.6 percent from a year earlier and are
down 38.1 percent in the year. Total exports for 2014 totaled
235,400 vehicles, Anfavea said.
The auto industry should see improvements in the second half
of the year, Anfavea President Luiz Moan said at a press event
on Thursday, citing a recent decline in interest rates for auto
loans.
Brazil is the world's fourth biggest auto market and a major
base of operations for Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's
Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co
and Ford Motor Co.
Fiat remained Brazil's top seller of cars and light trucks
in August, with nearly 56,200 new registrations, according to
Anfavea data. Volkswagen took second place, selling about 48,430
passenger vehicles compared to about 38,800 cars and light
trucks sold by GM. Ford sold around 22,600 vehicles.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)