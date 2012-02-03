Brazil eyes exit from Mexico auto accord -minister

* Brazil looking to expand or exit tariff-free trade deal
* Auto trade has turned in Mexico's favor in recent years
BRASILIA Feb 3 Brazil wants to
renegotiate or end a long-standing deal with Mexico that keeps
their automotive trade tariff-free, Trade Minister Fernando
Pimentel said on Friday, as Latin America's largest economy
steps up protection of its manufacturing jobs.
Brazil wants Mexico to take more of its buses and trucks,
which means new terms have to be added to their agreement,
Pimentel said. Mexico is the third-largest source of imported
cars in Brazil, outpacing Brazilian auto exports to Mexico.
"We're considering the use of an exit clause, not breaking
the agreement," Pimentel told journalists in Brasilia.
Mexico's President Felipe Calderon and Brazil's President
Dilma Rousseff agreed during a telephone call on Friday to
reopen negotiations on the deal to "improve the balance,"
Pimentel said.
Brazil's strong currency, rising labor costs and high taxes
have eroded the competitiveness of its manufacturers,
contributing to nearly flat growth in the country's industrial
sector in 2011.
Rousseff reacted in May to idling production lines at
Brazil's car plants with measures designed to slow imports of
cars from Argentina and other countries. In September Brazil
announced a tax hike on some imported cars.
Brazil's automakers association Anfavea reinforced the
importance of the Mexico trade deal in talks with the Brazilian
government, association president Cledorvino Belini said.
Brazil is a vital market for the world's biggest
automakers, including Italy's Fiat, Germany's
Volkswagen and U.S.-based General Motors and
Ford Motor Co. All have invested heavily in Brazilian
factories, but many of these carmakers ship vehicles made in
Mexico to Brazil to diversify their offerings.