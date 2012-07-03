Brazil dealerships see car sales slipping in 2012

* Auto dealer group cuts forecast despite June surge
* Sees 2012 sales down 0.4 pct vs. prior 3.5 pct growth
* Follows average double-digit growth for eight years
SAO PAULO, July 3 Brazilian car dealerships now
expect the national market to shrink in 2012 for the first time
in nearly a decade after rising defaults and tighter lending
weighed on sales.
Dealership group Fenabrave cut its annual forecast on
Tuesday to a 0.4 percent drop in sales of cars and light trucks
this year, compared to a prior forecast of 3.5 percent growth.
Car sales in Brazil last contracted in 2003 and have
averaged double-digit growth since then, as millions of new
middle-class Brazilians gained access to credit and helped turn
the country into the world's fourth-biggest car market.
Brazil is now a key market for several of the world's
biggest automakers, which have local factories, including
Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG
and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
But as Brazil's once-booming economy sputters, household
debt levels and loan defaults have continued to climb, turning
banks more cautious on new car loans and shrinking credit
available to buyers this year.
STRONGEST JUNE EVER
President Dilma Rousseff's government has responded with a
string of tax breaks and lending incentives for the local auto
industry. At the end of May, the government cut an industrial
tax on some vehicles and freed up bank deposit requirements in
exchange for sweetened terms for auto loans.
As a result sales surged to the strongest June ever,
Fenabrave said, but one strong month was not enough to revert
gathering pessimism in the industry.
Sales of new cars, trucks and buses rose 22.9 percent from
May to about 353,200 vehicles in June, Fenabrave said. Sales in
the first half of the year totaled 1.72 million, down 1.2
percent from the same period of 2011.
Fiat held on to the top spot in Brazil's consumer auto
market in June, as sales rose 22 percent from May to 75,247 cars
and light trucks. Volkswagen regained second place with 71,508
vehicles, a 21 percent increase from the prior month.
GM slipped to third with 57,584 consumer vehicles sold in
June, a 17 percent increase over May, while Ford sales advanced
10 percent to 33,723 cars and light trucks.