UPDATE 2-Brazil July auto output recovers slowly on tax breaks

* Production up 8.8 pct from June, down 3.1 pct yr/yr * Sales continue surge on government incentives * Output recovers slowly as tax breaks set to expire SAO PAULO, Aug 6 Automobile production in Brazil extended a gradual recovery in July as government tax breaks boosted sales, but factories continued to lag last year's output, keeping the spotlight on spare capacity. Vehicle output rose 8.8 percent and sales gained 3.1 percent in July from June, the national automakers' association Anfavea said on Monday. Automakers in Brazil produced 297,800 new cars, trucks and buses last month, due in part to two additional working days compared to June. Output fell 3.1 percent in July from a year earlier and accumulated production in the year was down 8.3 percent compared to the first seven months of 2011. Brazil's assembly lines are picking up gingerly despite record sales in July, following tax breaks that the government unveiled in May to offset an economic slowdown and protect jobs in the auto industry.  Vehicle sales totaled 364,200 last month, up 18.9 percent from a year earlier, Anfavea said, confirming robust sales data reported by dealerships last week. Sales in the year to date rose 1.8 percent from the first seven months of 2011, expanding from last year for the first time in 2012. The industry is maintaining its forecast for output to rise 2 percent this year, while sales grow between 4 and 5 percent from 2011, Anfavea president Cledorvino Belini said on Monday. "We're confident we can get to 4 percent (sales) growth. The economy is going to heat up in the second half," said Belini. But manufacturers have been reticent to ramp up production as the government's emergency incentives are set to expire at the end of August. French automaker Renault's top executive in Brazil, Olivier Murguet, said last week that his company is bracing for the return of normal tax rates next month. "Without an extension, obviously the market is going to have a small hangover," he said. "But on the other hand, the market can't live by temporary measures." Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, with most local production coming from Italy's Fiat SpA , Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co. Fiat held first place in the Brazilian market, selling 84,130 cars and light trucks in July, up 12 percent from the month before. Volkswagen was second with 78,731 vehicles, rising 10 percent from June. GM sold 59,257 cars and light trucks in July, up 3 percent from the month before, while Ford's sales fell 12 percent from June to 29,664 vehicles.