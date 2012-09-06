CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Brazil carmakers post record sales and output in August

(Corrects last paragraph to say Ford's sales rose in August, not fell)

* Production jumps 10.6 pct from July

* Sales continue to surge on government incentives

* Factories recover as tax breaks extended

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Automobile production and sales in Brazil hit record highs in August as consumers rushed to take advantage of government tax breaks.

Vehicle output rose 10.6 percent and sales jumped 15.3 percent in August from July, the national automakers' association Anfavea said on Thursday.

The government in May unveiled tax breaks aimed at stoking consumer demand in order to offset an economic slowdown and protect auto industry jobs.

Vehicle sales hit a record 420,100 units last month, up 28.2 percent from a year earlier, Anfavea said, as consumers rushed to take advantage of the tax cuts, which were due to expire at the end of August. Last week the government extended the measures for another two months to boost Brazil's lagging economy.

"Sales are expected to remain strong and production should continue to increase in coming months as stocks wind down," said Rodrigo Baggi, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo, who expects the tax breaks to be extended to the end of the year.

The auto industry makes up more than 20 percent of Brazil's manufacturing sector, which has been struggling with high costs and a weak global economy. The rise in vehicle production helped Brazil's industrial output post a modest gain for a second straight month in August.

Automakers in Brazil produced a record 329,300 new cars, trucks and buses last month, up 1 percent from the 326,200 units produced in the same month last year. For the year-to-date production was down 7.2 percent compared with the first eight months of 2011.

Sales for the year-to-date rose 5.5 percent from the first eight months of 2011, confirming record August sales data reported by Brazil's dealership association earlier this week. The group, known as Fenabrave, now expects sales to rise 8.05 percent in 2012 to 3.7 million vehicles, in sharp contrast to its previous forecast for a drop of 0.4 percent.

Brazil is a key market for the world's biggest automakers, with most local production coming from Italy's Fiat SpA , Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.

Fiat held first place in the Brazilian market, selling 98,211 cars and light trucks in August, up 16.7 percent from the prior month. Volkswagen was second with 89,351 vehicles, rising 13.5 percent from July.

GM sold 75,872 cars and light trucks in August, up 28 percent from the month before, while Ford's sales rose 4.8 percent from July to 31,079 vehicles. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)