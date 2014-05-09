UPDATE 1-Brazil auto output stagnates in April, trailing year earlier

(Adds industry data, policy context, sales ranking)
SAO PAULO May 9 Brazilian auto output was
little changed in April from March and trailed far behind a year
earlier, as weak demand and high inventories pressured global
carmakers to trim their workforce.
Production edged up 1.6 percent from the month before
, but fell 21.4 percent from a year earlier,
national carmakers association Anfavea said on Friday.
Auto sales jumped 21.8 percent in April from March, when the
Carnival holiday kept showrooms shuttered. Sales were 12.1
percent lower than April 2013.
A sluggish economy, expiring tax breaks and weak exports
have put the brakes on Brazil's car industry, triggering a wave
of furloughs and adding to fear of layoffs in an election year.
President Dilma Rousseff, who is seeking re-election in
October, has discussed measures with industry leaders to revive
auto exports, which suffered as neighboring Argentina's foreign
reserves dwindled. Buenos Aires has slapped restrictions on
imports and is renegotiating a bilateral trade pact to limit
incoming Brazilian cars.
Rousseff also lacks the fiscal room for more of the heavy
stimulus that kept the local car industry humming in recent
years, averaging 10 percent sales growth over the past decade.
As carmakers confront excess capacity, they have begun to
cut back shifts and idle assembly lines, furloughing thousands
of workers over the past month.
Brazil is the world's fourth-largest auto market and a key
base of operations for automakers including Italy's Fiat SpA
, Germany's Volkswagen AG and U.S.-based
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.
Fiat remained Brazil's top seller of cars and light trucks
in April, with about 60,200 new registrations. GM held second
place, selling some 50,100 passenger vehicles, just ahead of
VW's roughly 47,200 cars and light trucks. Ford sold about
26,300 vehicles.
Automakers in Brazil produced 277,100 new cars, trucks and
buses last month, while sales totaled 293,200 vehicles.
