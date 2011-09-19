UPDATE 1-Brazil auto investment seen stable despite tax hike

* Recent govt measures to penalize imported vehicles

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Automakers will ramp up investments in Brazil in the coming years, as government steps to aid the industry are likely to encourage capital spending in factories and technology, the president of the nation's automakers' association Anfavea said on Monday.

The association, which sees $19 billion in investment in the five years through 2015, expects Brazil to attract more investment from global players in the automotive sector, said Cledorvino Belini, Anfavea president and also head of Fiat SpA's FIA.MI operations in the country.

The measures, which were announced last week, include an effective tax increase for cars that have less than two-thirds of their parts made locally -- a move that some foreign assemblers dubbed protectionist. Policymakers want to foster domestic auto production and product development in response to a steep surge in local sales of imported vehicles.

Since the onset of the global financial crisis of 2008, Brazil has become a key market for the world's biggest automakers, including Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).

"Before we had a model in which we tried to discourage imports. Now we are implementing a model to attract new investment in Brazil," Belini added.

Belini's remarks come amid concern that more protectionism could hamper long-term investment. President Dilma Rousseff has made protecting jobs the key goal of her economic policy. Economists say that could lead to years of persistent inflation and tepid growth.

Carmakers invested about $12 billion in the four years through 2010, according to Anfavea data.

The Sao Paulo-based association, also Brazil's most influential lobby group for the car industry, projects record production of 3.4 million vehicles for this year. Sales are expected to reach about 3.7 million units. (Reporting by Carolina Marcondes and Brad Haynes; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Tim Dobbyn)