Kia eyes factory in Brazil as new tax law decimates imports

* Kia 2012 sales now seen at half company's original target
* Volvo, Suzuki's plans scrambled in world's No. 4 market
SAO PAULO, Oct 23 Korean carmaker Kia Motors
Corp is studying building a new factory in Brazil as
a steep tax hike on imported cars has sharply driven down sales
in the world's fourth largest auto market.
José Luiz Gandini, the head of Kia in Brazil, told reporters
at the Sao Paulo auto show that corporate strategy has given
priority to affiliate Hyundai Motor Co for a major
investment for a new factory in Brazil.
Kia expects its local sales to plunge from 77,000 vehicles
last year to around 50,000 by the end of 2012 -- half its
original forecast for this year, due to a tax hike on
foreign-made cars of 30 percentage points.
Gandini said the new regulations exemplified the unwieldy
tax burden that drives car prices in Brazil to as much as twice
those in other markets.
"People ask why a car is so cheap in the United States and
so expensive here," he said. "It's because in Brazil we're
selling taxes."
The new tax rules, aimed at protecting jobs in Brazil's auto
industry, have accelerated some investments and scrambled plans
for others. The tax hike has hit both imported cars and imported
parts in locally made vehicles.
Volvo continues to study plans for a Brazilian
car factory that it had shelved amid negotiations of the new tax
rules, Paulo Solti, the head of Volvo in Brazil told reporters.
And Suzuki has completed construction of a plant in the
state of Goias, which it announced in 2010, but will not begin
production there in light of the shifting outlook in Brazil, the
head of Suzuki in Brazil, Luiz Rosenfeld, said.
"The environment changed radically. It became much more
hostile," said Rosenfeld.
Instead, Suzuki will produce its small SUV Jimny at
Mitsubishi Motors' Brazilian plant, where Mitsubishi is
stepping up efforts to integrate its local suppliers.