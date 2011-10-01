Renault-Nissan to build new Brazil car plant-Ghosn

* Renault-Nissan to build Nissan factory in Brazil
* France-Japan group expanding in world's No. 4 car market
* Nissan plant to free automaker from new tax on imports
* Renault sees Brazil becoming No. 2 market after France
By Jeb Blount
BRASILIA, Oct 1 Renault-Nissan, the
French-Japanese automaking partnership, said on Saturday it
plans to build a new automobile factory and expand an existing
plant in Brazil as part of efforts to boost its presence in the
world's fourth largest car market.
The new plant in Resende, about 56 miles (90 km) from Rio
de Janeiro, will produce Nissan-brand (7201.T) vehicles and the
group will expand its main factory in Sao Jose dos Pinhais,
where it has made Renault-brand (RENA.PA) vehicles since 1998,
and currently assembles Nissan pickups and trucks, Carlos
Ghosn, chairman and chief executive of Renault-Nissan, told
reporters in Brasilia.
"We expect Brazil to become the No. 2 market for Renault
after France," Ghosn said at the press conference at Brazil's
presidential palace. "For Nissan we expect this to help us
increase our presence in one of the world's most important
markets."
Brazil's automobile market is behind only China, the United
States and Japan. Ghosn said he expects Brazil to boost output
of light vehicles to more than 4 million a year from more than
3 million today within five years, overtaking Japan for the No.
3 spot.
For Nissan, which imports most of the vehicles it sells in
Brazil, primarily from Mexico, Ghosn said he expects
Brazilian-built Nissans will have about 65 percent locally made
content. Nissan makes the Frontier pickup and Livina cargo van
at the Renault facility in Sao Jose dos Pinhais.
By building cars in Brazil with a minimum 65 percent
local-content, Nissan will be able to avoid a 30 percentage
point increase in Brazil's Industrialized Products Tax imposed
on imported cars in September to slow a flood of auto imports,
primarily from Asia.
INCREASING CONTENT
Increasing the content to 90 percent as it is in China or
India may be difficult because a lack of competition among
suppliers of parts and raw materials such as steel makes
producing in Brazil more expensive than in other countries,
Ghosn said
No further details about the planned Renault-Nissan
investment, including planned spending, models to be produced
or jobs to be created, was made available during a press
conference, broadcast by NBR, the official government channel.
Reuters reported on Sept. 27 that Nissan was expected to
announce a $1.5 billion Nissan factory in Brazil and that it
might include electric vehicles and involve production of about
220,000 vehicles a year.
Ghosn said electric vehicles are part of Nissan's plans in
Brazil, but gave no details.
Science and Technology Minister Aloisio Mercadante said the
government was studying electric vehicles to see if the
existing electricity system can handle the needed generation
capacity and to avoid simply transferring greenhouse gas
emissions from cars in cities to coal-burning electricity
plants elsewhere.
Ghosn, Beto Richa, governor of Brazil's Parana state which
is home to the existing Renault factory, and Sergio Cabral,
governor of Rio de Janeiro state, said more details will be
offered at press conferences scheduled for Wednesday in
Curitiba, Brazil, and Thursday in Resende.
In the first eight months of 2011, Nissan sold 36,819 light
commercial vehicles in Brazil, about double the amount in the
same period a year earlier.
Renault-Nissan, established in 1999, involves Renault
owning 43.4 percent of Tokyo-based Nissan and Nissan owning 15
percent of Boulogne-Billancourt, France-based Renault.
Renault has about 6.5 percent of Brazil's auto market, a
share it hopes to double to about 13 percent within five to six
years, Ghosn said.
(Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. in Sao Paulo;
Editing by Vicki Allen)