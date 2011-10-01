Renault-Nissan to build new Brazil car plant-Ghosn

* Renault-Nissan to build Nissan factory in Brazil

* France-Japan group expanding in world's No. 4 car market

* Nissan plant to free automaker from new tax on imports

* Renault sees Brazil becoming No. 2 market after France

By Jeb Blount

BRASILIA, Oct 1 Renault-Nissan, the French-Japanese automaking partnership, said on Saturday it plans to build a new automobile factory and expand an existing plant in Brazil as part of efforts to boost its presence in the world's fourth largest car market.

The new plant in Resende, about 56 miles (90 km) from Rio de Janeiro, will produce Nissan-brand (7201.T) vehicles and the group will expand its main factory in Sao Jose dos Pinhais, where it has made Renault-brand (RENA.PA) vehicles since 1998, and currently assembles Nissan pickups and trucks, Carlos Ghosn, chairman and chief executive of Renault-Nissan, told reporters in Brasilia.

"We expect Brazil to become the No. 2 market for Renault after France," Ghosn said at the press conference at Brazil's presidential palace. "For Nissan we expect this to help us increase our presence in one of the world's most important markets."

Brazil's automobile market is behind only China, the United States and Japan. Ghosn said he expects Brazil to boost output of light vehicles to more than 4 million a year from more than 3 million today within five years, overtaking Japan for the No. 3 spot.

For Nissan, which imports most of the vehicles it sells in Brazil, primarily from Mexico, Ghosn said he expects Brazilian-built Nissans will have about 65 percent locally made content. Nissan makes the Frontier pickup and Livina cargo van at the Renault facility in Sao Jose dos Pinhais.

By building cars in Brazil with a minimum 65 percent local-content, Nissan will be able to avoid a 30 percentage point increase in Brazil's Industrialized Products Tax imposed on imported cars in September to slow a flood of auto imports, primarily from Asia.

INCREASING CONTENT

Increasing the content to 90 percent as it is in China or India may be difficult because a lack of competition among suppliers of parts and raw materials such as steel makes producing in Brazil more expensive than in other countries, Ghosn said

No further details about the planned Renault-Nissan investment, including planned spending, models to be produced or jobs to be created, was made available during a press conference, broadcast by NBR, the official government channel.

Reuters reported on Sept. 27 that Nissan was expected to announce a $1.5 billion Nissan factory in Brazil and that it might include electric vehicles and involve production of about 220,000 vehicles a year.

Ghosn said electric vehicles are part of Nissan's plans in Brazil, but gave no details.

Science and Technology Minister Aloisio Mercadante said the government was studying electric vehicles to see if the existing electricity system can handle the needed generation capacity and to avoid simply transferring greenhouse gas emissions from cars in cities to coal-burning electricity plants elsewhere.

Ghosn, Beto Richa, governor of Brazil's Parana state which is home to the existing Renault factory, and Sergio Cabral, governor of Rio de Janeiro state, said more details will be offered at press conferences scheduled for Wednesday in Curitiba, Brazil, and Thursday in Resende.

In the first eight months of 2011, Nissan sold 36,819 light commercial vehicles in Brazil, about double the amount in the same period a year earlier.

Renault-Nissan, established in 1999, involves Renault owning 43.4 percent of Tokyo-based Nissan and Nissan owning 15 percent of Boulogne-Billancourt, France-based Renault.

Renault has about 6.5 percent of Brazil's auto market, a share it hopes to double to about 13 percent within five to six years, Ghosn said. (Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. in Sao Paulo; Editing by Vicki Allen)