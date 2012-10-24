版本:
Brazil's Rousseff says auto policy to reduce role of imports

SAO PAULO Oct 24 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday that her latest policies governing the country's auto industry would reduce the weight of imported vehicles in the world's fourth largest car market.

A steep tax hike on imported cars and auto parts, aimed at protecting jobs in Brazil's auto industry, has accelerated some investments in the country and scrambled plans for others.

