公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 03:55 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. annual auto sales rate at 14.92 mln in April

DETROIT, May 1 (Reuters) - * U.S. annual auto sales rate was 14.92 million in April -autodata
