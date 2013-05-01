BRIEF-U.S. light vehicle sales rose 8.5 pct in April

HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on April 7 at 7:00 p.m. EDT/2300 GMT

April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict