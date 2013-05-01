版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. light vehicle sales rose 8.5 pct in April

DETROIT May 1 * U.S. new light vehicle sales rose 8.5 percent in April to 1,285,338 -

Autodata
